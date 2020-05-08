Piper Sandler Comments on Nextgen Healthcare Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Nextgen Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now forecasts that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nextgen Healthcare’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

NXGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Nextgen Healthcare from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Nextgen Healthcare from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Nextgen Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.38.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.97. Nextgen Healthcare has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $21.12.

In related news, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,647.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.26 per share, for a total transaction of $92,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,575 shares of company stock worth $143,476 over the last ninety days. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nextgen Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Nextgen Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Nextgen Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 211.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

