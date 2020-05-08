Piper Sandler Cuts Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Price Target to $56.00

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ZGNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zogenix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zogenix currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.36.

Shares of ZGNX opened at $25.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Zogenix has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $57.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.54 and a 200 day moving average of $38.76.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,374.54% and a negative return on equity of 51.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 124800.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zogenix will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zogenix news, Director Cam L. Garner purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $174,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark C. Wiggins bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.19 per share, for a total transaction of $57,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Zogenix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Zogenix by 63.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Zogenix during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Zogenix during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

