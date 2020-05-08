Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,799.39

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc (LON:PCT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,799.39 ($23.67) and last traded at GBX 1,799.36 ($23.67), with a volume of 25921 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,784 ($23.47).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,576.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,550.46.

In other news, insider Charlotta Ginman-Jones purchased 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,449 ($19.06) per share, for a total transaction of £6,998.67 ($9,206.35).

Polar Capital Technology Trust Company Profile

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to maximize long-term capital growth through investing in a diversified portfolio of technology companies around the world. The Company’s investment portfolio includes a range of sectors, such as Internet software and services; semiconductors and semiconductor equipment; technology hardware, storage and peripherals; Internet and catalog retail; communications equipment; information technology (IT) services; electronic equipment, instruments and components; healthcare technology; diversified telecommunications services; aerospace and defense; media; healthcare equipment and supplies; household durables; chemicals; electrical equipment; wireless telecommunication services; automobiles, and life sciences tools and services.

