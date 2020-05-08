Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Lifted to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Berenberg Bank currently has $247.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on POOL. BidaskClub raised shares of Pool from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sidoti cut Pool from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on Pool from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pool from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Pool from $227.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $220.57.

POOL opened at $218.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.46. Pool has a one year low of $160.35 and a one year high of $238.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Pool had a return on equity of 69.42% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $677.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pool will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 1,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $353,344.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,137 shares in the company, valued at $24,444,907.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 18,302 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $4,076,953.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 112,442 shares in the company, valued at $25,047,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,405,883. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter worth $66,936,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 894.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 264,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,064,000 after acquiring an additional 237,986 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 182.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 352,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,820,000 after acquiring an additional 227,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $743,743,000 after acquiring an additional 139,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Pool by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 404,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,754,000 after purchasing an additional 118,298 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

