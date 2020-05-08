Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Berenberg Bank currently has $247.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on POOL. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Pool from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Pool from $227.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pool from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Sidoti cut Pool from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Pool from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pool presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $220.57.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $218.70 on Monday. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $160.35 and a fifty-two week high of $238.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $677.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.97 million. Pool had a return on equity of 69.42% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pool will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Pool’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

In related news, VP Arthur D. Cook sold 5,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $975,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 1,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $353,344.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,137 shares in the company, valued at $24,444,907.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,897 shares of company stock worth $5,405,883. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 397.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 4,114.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Pool by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

