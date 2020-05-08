Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Getting Extremely Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) has trended extremely negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Powell Industries earned a news impact score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Powell Industries’ score:

POWL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. CJS Securities downgraded Powell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Sidoti raised Powell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised Powell Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Powell Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWL opened at $25.65 on Friday. Powell Industries has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $50.81. The stock has a market cap of $265.11 million, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average of $36.68.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $151.57 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

