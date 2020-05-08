PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Rating Lowered to Neutral at B. Riley

B. Riley downgraded shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has $4.75 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $6.25. B. Riley also issued estimates for PowerFleet’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

PWFL has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded PowerFleet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on PowerFleet in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PowerFleet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.70.

NASDAQ:PWFL opened at $4.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 2.00. PowerFleet has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $35.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.80 million. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 13.38% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. Equities analysts predict that PowerFleet will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in PowerFleet in the first quarter valued at approximately $796,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 500,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 42,557 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the 4th quarter valued at $840,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in PowerFleet in the fourth quarter worth $9,336,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PowerFleet during the fourth quarter worth $5,114,000. 49.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

