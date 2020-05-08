Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) will report earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Premier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.76. Premier also reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Premier had a negative return on equity of 69.52% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $334.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Premier’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PINC shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Premier in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Premier from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $29.75 on Tuesday. Premier has a 52-week low of $27.11 and a 52-week high of $40.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.96 and its 200 day moving average is $34.15.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINC. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Premier by 457.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Premier in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Premier by 3,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. 55.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

