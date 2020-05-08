Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Cut to C$87.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$90.00 to C$87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PBH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$92.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Premium Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$103.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Premium Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$76.00 to C$65.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

TSE:PBH opened at C$78.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$78.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$88.16. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of C$62.79 and a twelve month high of C$102.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.68.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$959.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$947.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Premium Brands will post 4.1200001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.577 dividend. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is presently 89.74%.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.