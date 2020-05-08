Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Boosted by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.0% of Fundamentun LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,338,757,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,252,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376,626 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12,360.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,598,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,860 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,735,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,396,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,746 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,813,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $220,923,577.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,079.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock worth $887,693,596. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $112.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

