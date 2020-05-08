ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:PST) Stock Price Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.64

ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:PST)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.64 and traded as low as $15.33. ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury shares last traded at $15.34, with a volume of 9,545 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.68.

Get ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 16,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury by 79.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury Company Profile (NYSEARCA:PST)

ProShares UltraShort 7-10 Year Treasury seeks daily investment results, which correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index. The Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities, which have a remaining maturity of between seven and 10 years, are non-convertible and are denominated in the United States dollars, are rated (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by S&P) and are fixed rate.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.