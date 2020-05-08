Prudential PLC Decreases Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Prudential PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,579,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,381,000 after purchasing an additional 104,934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Equinix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,488,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,036,214,000 after purchasing an additional 14,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,399,000 after purchasing an additional 89,188 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,137,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,233,000 after purchasing an additional 102,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 85.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 858,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,025,000 after purchasing an additional 396,675 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $675.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $636.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $596.83. Equinix Inc has a 12 month low of $471.65 and a 12 month high of $715.75. The company has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a PE ratio of 113.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.43.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by ($4.02). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.95 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

EQIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $707.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $532.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.33.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 3,376 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.54, for a total transaction of $1,939,647.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,290,364.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William K. Luby purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $652.22 per share, with a total value of $3,261,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,801,757.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,633 shares of company stock valued at $10,566,068. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.