Prudential PLC Has $151.52 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 24.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,990,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 794,726 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.8% of Prudential PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $151,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $44.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.62. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $77.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,051.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

