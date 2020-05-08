Prudential PLC Purchases Shares of 5,861 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $1,471,000. NS Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 11,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $555.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $665.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $565.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $570.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $622.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $572.63.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $125,532.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,879.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith R. Leonard sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $927,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,961 shares of company stock worth $9,289,853 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $535.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $482.96 and its 200 day moving average is $551.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.91. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.50 and a 12-month high of $619.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.