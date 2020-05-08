Prudential PLC Raises Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 160.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,980 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Baker Chad R grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 122,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,748,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 55,877 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Paypal by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 45,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $146.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.24 and a 200-day moving average of $108.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $150.50 billion, a PE ratio of 92.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $129.59.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $732,514.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,501,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,415,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,978,530.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,312,054 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Paypal from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. DZ Bank lowered Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Paypal in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Paypal from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Paypal from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.30.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

