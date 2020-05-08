Prudential PLC Raises Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 49.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,447 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,639,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $709,036,000 after purchasing an additional 297,204 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,029,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $430,308,000 after acquiring an additional 212,706 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,272,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $242,672,000 after acquiring an additional 216,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,546,000 after acquiring an additional 26,726 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,483,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $158,440,000 after acquiring an additional 131,268 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $45,655.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,015,779.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP J. E. Davis sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $67,412.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,740,521.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,476 shares of company stock valued at $28,656,119 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. Citigroup raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $87.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.78.

NYSE DGX opened at $107.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.65.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

