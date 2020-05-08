Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 43,779 Shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 114.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,052 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,779 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 156,172 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $30.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $48.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.73. Uber Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $47.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average of $30.82.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.26) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $3,950,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $60,171,500 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UBER. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.04.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

