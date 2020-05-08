Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 4,389 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,365 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Citrix Systems by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,855,070 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $649,327,000 after purchasing an additional 393,838 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Citrix Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,525,554 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $280,083,000 after purchasing an additional 18,167 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Citrix Systems by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,644,507 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $182,376,000 after purchasing an additional 574,790 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Citrix Systems by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,493,353 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $165,616,000 after purchasing an additional 335,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth $140,439,000. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Donna Nappen Kimmel sold 7,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.96, for a total value of $981,752.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,067,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 8,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $1,190,895.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,089,991.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,311 shares of company stock valued at $5,109,074. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. William Blair raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.25.

Shares of CTXS opened at $150.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.33. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $152.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.03.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.29 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 132.00%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

