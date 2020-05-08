Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 446 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,943,000 after purchasing an additional 121,902 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,545,000 after purchasing an additional 48,968 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,195,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,113,000 after purchasing an additional 12,988 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,099,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,022,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $294.26 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $296.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.85, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.72.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 264.71% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.71.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total value of $11,493,167.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 847,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,984,768.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

