Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $2.36 Million Stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $331.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.14.

Shares of FleetCor Technologies stock opened at $248.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.51 and a twelve month high of $329.85. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.68 and its 200 day moving average is $274.66.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.17. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $661.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. FleetCor Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 2,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total value of $954,866.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,710.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alan King sold 6,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.49, for a total transaction of $2,120,694.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,680,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,393 shares of company stock worth $18,138,045. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

