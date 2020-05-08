Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $3.20 Million Stock Position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 181,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 52,459 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 464,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after buying an additional 115,965 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 39,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 23,875 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Williams Companies by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 94,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong bought 33,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.23 per share, with a total value of $502,590.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,246,838.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Spence bought 4,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,802 shares in the company, valued at $310,107.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 83,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,083. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WMB opened at $19.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.40. Williams Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $29.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.08, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.76.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.62%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

