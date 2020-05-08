Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $3.24 Million Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra upgraded Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $57.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.94. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $94.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

