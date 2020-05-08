Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Raises Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Republic Services from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Republic Services from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.73.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $81.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.39. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $100.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.45%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 3,580 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $286,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $149,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,854.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,334 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,724. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.