Pushpay (ASX:PPH) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.24

Pushpay Holdings Ltd (ASX:PPH) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$5.24 ($3.72) and last traded at A$5.22 ($3.70), with a volume of 1291726 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$4.37 ($3.10).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$3.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$3.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 56.54.

About Pushpay (ASX:PPH)

Pushpay Holdings Limited provides engagement and payment solutions to the faith sector, not-for-profit organizations, and education providers. Its engagement solutions enable connections and mobile commerce tools that facilitate non-point of sale payments. Pushpay Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Auckland, New Zealand.

