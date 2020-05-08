Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for CVS Health Corp Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for CVS Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the pharmacy operator will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.88.

CVS Health stock opened at $61.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The company has a market capitalization of $78.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.84.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,627 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at $313,105. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

