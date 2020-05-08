Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Par Pacific in a report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Par Pacific’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.71).

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PARR. Cowen decreased their target price on Par Pacific from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Par Pacific from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Par Pacific stock opened at $8.96 on Thursday. Par Pacific has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $25.69.

In other news, CEO William Pate bought 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $404,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,818,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Monteleone bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $86,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 239,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,864.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 12,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

