Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Vericel Corp Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lifted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Vericel in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.07). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Vericel’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.23 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 9.39% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

VCEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research note on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Vericel from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of VCEL opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.12 million, a P/E ratio of -59.68 and a beta of 3.00. Vericel has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $19.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vericel by 2,822.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,474,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,454 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in Vericel in the fourth quarter worth about $8,326,000. Broadfin Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vericel by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 620,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,791,000 after purchasing an additional 383,149 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vericel by 173.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 335,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 213,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Vericel in the fourth quarter worth about $3,395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

