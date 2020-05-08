Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Passage Bio Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:KROS)

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:KROS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Passage Bio in a research report issued on Sunday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Brill anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Passage Bio’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.19) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.98) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KROS. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KROS opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. Passage Bio has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $31.50.

About Passage Bio

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

