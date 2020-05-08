Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) Lifted by SVB Leerink

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report released on Monday, May 4th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.58). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Axonics Modulation Technologies’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

AXNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Monday, March 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.90.

NASDAQ AXNX opened at $34.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.59 and a quick ratio of 16.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 0.15. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $43.37.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 208.60% and a negative return on equity of 62.71%. The company’s revenue was up 2341.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 41,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $864,467.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,231,423.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $190,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 196,294 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,727.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,327 shares of company stock worth $3,454,128. Corporate insiders own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 840.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 57.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

