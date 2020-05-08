Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd (TSE:CWX) Decreased by Raymond James

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd (TSE:CWX) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

CWX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded CanWel Building Materials Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. CIBC lowered their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$6.00 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CanWel Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

TSE:CWX opened at C$3.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of C$2.73 and a 1-year high of C$5.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.69.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$293.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$293.52 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.61%. CanWel Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 252.25%.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Building Materials Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and building envelope; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing and accessories; treated wood; exterior trim and décor products; welded panels; profiles and colors; fusion stones; exterior products; sidings, panels, shingles, and trims; and security and door ware products.

