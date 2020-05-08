Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) Lowered by Analyst

Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Denny’s in a report issued on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DENN. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Monday, March 16th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Denny’s from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.36.

Shares of DENN opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $527.99 million, a PE ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.39. Denny’s has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $23.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.95.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $113.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.17 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 21.69% and a negative return on equity of 35.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Denny’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Denny’s by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Denny’s by 329.0% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 96,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 74,194 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Denny’s by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the period. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $680,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,308.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

