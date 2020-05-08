Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Elanco Animal Health Raised by Analyst (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) – William Blair lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report issued on Monday, May 4th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. William Blair also issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $657.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ELAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

NYSE ELAN opened at $19.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $35.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wafra Inc. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,536,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 107,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 37,878 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 407.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 27,943 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,420,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,806,000 after purchasing an additional 37,698 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 399,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 49,774 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director R David Hoover acquired 4,100 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $110,659.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,814.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington acquired 4,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $95,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,799 shares in the company, valued at $400,488.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $388,329. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

