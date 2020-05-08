Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for EVO Payments Inc Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:EVOP)

EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of EVO Payments in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for EVO Payments’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of EVO Payments from $29.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of EVO Payments from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of EVO Payments from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOP opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.26. EVO Payments has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $31.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.52 and a beta of 1.54.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $160.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.71 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 71,523 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 23,347 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 269.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 85,994 shares during the period. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David Wayne Leeds purchased 5,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.59 per share, with a total value of $112,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,890.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Garabedian purchased 11,183 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $178,928.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,152. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 23,302 shares of company stock worth $441,465 over the last ninety days. 61.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.