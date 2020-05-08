Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) Decreased by Analyst

KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) – Research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KAR Auction Services in a research report issued on Monday, May 4th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

KAR opened at $12.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.61. KAR Auction Services has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $28.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $645.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.59 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

In related news, SVP Charles S. Coleman acquired 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,855.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Hallett acquired 59,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $1,000,224.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 128,355 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,340. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KAR. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 162.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 33.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 2,511.8% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

