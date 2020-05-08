Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Lowered by Wedbush

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a research note issued on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). National CineMedia had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $64.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NCMI. Benchmark lowered National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barrington Research lowered National CineMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $6.50) on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on National CineMedia from $8.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.26. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.22 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.70%.

In other National CineMedia news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 599,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $1,474,145.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,896,343 shares of company stock worth $7,796,186 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 159,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 46,981 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 957,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 34,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

