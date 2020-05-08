Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) Decreased by Analyst

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nevro in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.96) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.64). SVB Leerink currently has a “Positive” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Nevro’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.61) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.70) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Nevro from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Nevro from $158.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nevro from $113.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Nevro from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.08.

NVRO stock opened at $125.05 on Wednesday. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $54.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.40.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.21. Nevro had a negative net margin of 21.36% and a negative return on equity of 41.15%. The business had revenue of $87.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,005,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,689,000 after buying an additional 26,664 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. AXA bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,147,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

