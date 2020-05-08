Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Nexstar Media Group Inc Decreased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nexstar Media Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.84.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.57. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NXST has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $150.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.38.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $72.76 on Thursday. Nexstar Media Group has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $133.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1,669.2% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 532.6% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Dennis Miller sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total transaction of $67,468.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Muse purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.75 per share, with a total value of $99,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,518.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,125 shares of company stock valued at $160,670 and have sold 19,978 shares valued at $1,294,073. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

