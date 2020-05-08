Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Mackinac Financial Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:MFNC)

Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Mackinac Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mackinac Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 million. Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 8.68%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mackinac Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Mackinac Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mackinac Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Mackinac Financial stock opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.21. Mackinac Financial has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $17.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Mackinac Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.08%.

In related news, Director David Russ Steinhardt purchased 10,000 shares of Mackinac Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFNC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mackinac Financial by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 387,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 205,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Mackinac Financial by 169.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 44,105 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mackinac Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $766,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Mackinac Financial by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 88,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 31,556 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Mackinac Financial in the first quarter worth $242,000. 51.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

