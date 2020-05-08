Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Burlington Stores Inc Lowered by Wedbush (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Burlington Stores in a report released on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.41) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.45. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $246.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.38 EPS.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 131.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $196.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.90.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $178.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $250.89.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $300,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,903,343.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $806,428,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $152,097,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 1,177.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 552,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,936,000 after acquiring an additional 509,034 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 291.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 481,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,774,000 after acquiring an additional 358,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,503,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,892,000 after acquiring an additional 351,773 shares in the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.