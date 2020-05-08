Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Cut by Capital One Financial

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Camden Property Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.39. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

CPT has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Camden Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BTIG Research lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.07.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $87.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $62.48 and a fifty-two week high of $120.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,020,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,127,000 after acquiring an additional 71,653 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after buying an additional 17,581 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

