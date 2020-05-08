Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Huntsman Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Huntsman in a report released on Tuesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Huntsman from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Huntsman from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.37.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average of $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.07. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $24.90.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Huntsman had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Huntsman by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,588,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,385,000 after purchasing an additional 471,114 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth $521,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 5,343.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntsman news, CFO Sean Douglas acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,332.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter R. Huntsman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.86 per share, for a total transaction of $79,300.00. Insiders have bought 44,625 shares of company stock worth $789,217 over the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

