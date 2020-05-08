Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Decreased by Analyst

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Varian Medical Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.17. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Varian Medical Systems’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $166.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.78.

Shares of VAR stock opened at $116.94 on Wednesday. Varian Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $150.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.21.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $794.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,279,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,267 shares in the company, valued at $13,339,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.19, for a total transaction of $160,437.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,725.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 74.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 34.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

