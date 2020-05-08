Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for L3Harris Raised by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of L3Harris in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.72 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.70. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for L3Harris’ FY2020 earnings at $11.41 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LHX. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Benchmark started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.59.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $182.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.67. L3Harris has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 13.20%. L3Harris’s revenue was up 167.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. L3Harris’s payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

In other L3Harris news, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $14,860,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,869,443.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total transaction of $5,429,115.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,540.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHX. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,949,311,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 4th quarter valued at $7,023,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in L3Harris by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in L3Harris by 266.9% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 37,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after buying an additional 27,225 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in L3Harris by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 17,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

