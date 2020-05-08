Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vornado Realty Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

VNO has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

VNO stock opened at $37.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 2.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.48. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.64 and a one year high of $68.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.17.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $444.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.86 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 161.97% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 75.64%.

In related news, Director William W. Helman acquired 10,200 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.74 per share, with a total value of $497,148.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at $740,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,678.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.