Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Decreased by SunTrust Banks

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Westlake Chemical in a report issued on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WLK. Tudor Pickering raised Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra lowered Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.62.

NYSE:WLK opened at $41.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.43. Westlake Chemical has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $75.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 78,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Ttwfgp Llc bought 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $5,181,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roger L. Kearns bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.89 per share, with a total value of $149,450.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 14,224 shares in the company, valued at $425,155.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 780,000 shares of company stock worth $26,813,300. Corporate insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

