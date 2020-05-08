Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Tactile Systems Technology Inc Cut by William Blair (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report released on Monday, May 4th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. William Blair also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s FY2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TCMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Tactile Systems Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

TCMD stock opened at $48.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.91 and a 200-day moving average of $54.57. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $71.65. The company has a market cap of $927.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.59, a PEG ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 2.06.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $43.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.65 million.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, CEO Gerald R. Mattys sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $27,154.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,219,101.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $101,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,833,518 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.