Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) Issued By Piper Sandler

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report issued on Sunday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.74. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.30 million.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NTB. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $37.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

NYSE:NTB opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.61. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $39.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

