Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Lifted by Seaport Global Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) – Seaport Global Securities increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Par Pacific in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.85. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.71).

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Par Pacific from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Par Pacific from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of PARR stock opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. Par Pacific has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $25.69.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Par Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 1,400.3% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William Pate bought 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $404,240.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 278,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,818,049.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Monteleone bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $86,710.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 239,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,864.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

