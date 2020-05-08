QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) Declares $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th.

QTS Realty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. QTS Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 989.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect QTS Realty Trust to earn $2.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.7%.

QTS Realty Trust stock opened at $64.00 on Friday. QTS Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $42.64 and a 52-week high of $68.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.69 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QTS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.77.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, insider Steven C. Bloom sold 7,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $498,796.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,288.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Jon D. Greaves sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,627 shares of company stock worth $3,624,817 in the last ninety days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

