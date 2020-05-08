Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for RealReal (REAL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of RealReal (NASDAQ: REAL) recently:

5/7/2020 – RealReal had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $21.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – RealReal had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $13.00 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – RealReal had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

5/7/2020 – RealReal had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2020 – RealReal had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura Instinet from $13.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – RealReal had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2020 – RealReal had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $26.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/18/2020 – RealReal was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/15/2020 – RealReal had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $31.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – RealReal had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $6.00 to $7.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – RealReal had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

4/15/2020 – RealReal had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – RealReal had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura Securities. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.

4/3/2020 – RealReal was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $16.00.

3/28/2020 – RealReal was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/26/2020 – RealReal had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $23.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – RealReal was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/18/2020 – RealReal was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/18/2020 – RealReal is now covered by analysts at Nomura Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

REAL stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. RealReal Inc has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of -6.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.92.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $78.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.80) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that RealReal Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 31,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $218,058.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 271,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,320.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $357,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,715,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,260,508.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,852 shares of company stock valued at $642,896. Company insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REAL. Great Hill Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,873,000. Canaan Partners IX LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,010,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in RealReal by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,662,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,683,000 after buying an additional 4,955,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in RealReal by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,325,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,313,000 after buying an additional 1,727,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in RealReal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,874,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

